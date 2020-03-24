25th case of coronavirus confirmed in Macau

Macau has announced the 25thconfirmed case of coronavirus in an Indonesian national non-resident worker who recently returned to the city.

The 41-year-old male is the husband of the 14thcase and the father of the 17thconfirmed case in Macau.

On March 17, he took Cathay Pacific flight CX718 (seat 47D) with his wife and son, departing from Jakarta, Indonesia and heading to Hong Kong. He was tested for nucleic acid because he was classified as a “close contact”. The first two tests were negative, but a third test yesterday showed he had been infected with the novel coronavirus.