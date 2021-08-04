27 bids for complex’s renovation project

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has received 27 bids for the planned renovation of the office areas at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. The project is scheduled to commence in the third quarter this year and be completed within 150 days. It is also expected to create 70 jobs. The renovations will not affect the exhibition hosted at the complex.

Ferry route suspended after strong wind signal announced

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) has temporarily suspended the ferry route between the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal and Zhuhai Jiuzhou Port yesterday after a strong wind warning was issued. The bureau urged the maritime industry, operators of terminals in the inner harbor and members of the public prepare for a potential typhoon. Those planning to use maritime transport are advised to pay close attention to weather conditions and changes to ferry routes. “As it is summer vacation now, there should be more beach users, but as the wind and waves have gradually become stronger, Hac Sa Beach and Cheoc Van Beach have changed their flags to yellow and red flags respectively,” the DSAMA stated.