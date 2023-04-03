29 civil servants appointed to Hengqin

The Chief Executive has appointed 29 local civil servants to positions in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, according to the Official Gazette.

Their salary levels will be on par with the head of office position at the Offices of Secretaries, as well as bureau director and deputy director, depending on the positions they assume in Hengqin.

In addition, they will receive a special subsidy for the relocation, with the amount calculated according to their positions.

Su Kun, advisor to the Secretary for Economy and Finance, and Ng Chi Kin from the Legal Affairs Bureau, were designated deputy directors of the Executive Committee of the Zone. They will receive 300 salary points of subsidy, which equates to MOP27,300 per month at current values.

Cao Jinfeng from the Macau Foundation, Carmen Maria Chung from the Legal Affairs Bureau, Lei Chi Wai António from the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and Cheong Kok Kei from the Government Headquarters Affairs Office have been appointed bureau directors in Hengqin, handling responsibilities in administration, legal affairs, economic development, as well as urban planning and construction.

They will be paid at bureau director level in Macau, in addition to 250 salary points in subsidy.

It is noteworthy that former Transport Bureau head Wong Wan – considered a controversial figure by the public – was appointed depsuty director for urban planning and construction. AL