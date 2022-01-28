29 junkets still awaiting license

29 gaming promoters are still awaiting their license after the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) carried out the verification of 75 junket operators.

This comes after it was announced that the number of gambling promoter licenses in the city has decreased by nearly 50% in the space of just one year in the aftermath of the arrest of Suncity Group CEO and junket mogul, Alvin Chau.

Currently, Macau has only 46 junket licensees for the current year: far fewer than the approved 85 license gaming promoters in 2020.

This year’s figure is only a fraction of the 235 licensed junket operators recorded in 2013.

Major junket brands such as Tak Chun, Meg-Star International and Golden Group remain in operation.

According to DICJ, the 29 junkets awaiting license will be dealt with in accordance with the law after the parties have all the necessary documents.

This implies that the junkets will have to provide documents in accordance with legal requirements.

Meanwhile, in a draft of the recently announced gaming law amendment, these gaming promoters may continue to operate in the local gaming industry, provided they are attached to a single concessionaire.

It is stipulated that licensed junket operators may not pass on any of their activities and responsibilities to third parties to act on their behalf, and they are forbidden from exclusively using special areas of the casinos (VIP rooms).

