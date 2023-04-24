29 million trips from SARs, Taiwan made in China

More than 65 million entry and exit trips were made in China in the first quarter of this year, according to data provided by National Immigration Administration (NIA). Of the 60.6 million people who made entry and exit trips, 32.4 million are mainland residents, 29.5 million are residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and 3.2 million are foreign nationals. Meanwhile, the country’s immigration agencies issued more than 5.12 million ordinary passports, 19.14 million entry-exit documents to and from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and accepted 604,000 passes from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents to and from the mainland

Related