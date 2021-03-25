Briefs | 3 returnees test positive for Covid-19 antibodies

Three returnees from Europe and the U.S. who returned to Macau via Taipei on March 7 tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced last night. Yesterday’s test results showed that these residents had already been infected before they traveled to Macau. They were sent to Conde de São Januário for additional tests.

First center for dementia patients to open in Q4

Macau’s first center for people suffering from dementia is set to open in the fourth quarter this year. The Social Welfare Bureau will commission a local organization to operate the center, which will be located in Fai Chi Kei. The center will offer 100 service quotas, 50 for in-patient services, and another 50 for daily care services.