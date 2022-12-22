30% of hospitalized patients considered ‘severe cases’: Gov’t

With over 300 Covid-19 patients currently hospitalized, some 100 cases are considered severe due to underlying diseases, according to the Health Bureau director, Alvis Lo.

Of the severe cases, 80% have been identified to have worsening underlying diseases.

Speaking at yesterday’s TDM radio show, the official believes the new coronavirus strains currently spreading in Macau are BF.7 from Beijing and BA5.2 from Guangdong. No scientific data is yet available to show which virus strain is more severe.

BF.7 has recently been identified as the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid-19 infections in China.

Given the city’s latest outbreak attributed to the move away from strict restrictions, the goal for now is to ensure the medical needs of those in need are met, according to Lo.

Currently, about 10% of the city’s medical staff are infected.

In line with this, the government has mandated all medical institutions are to receive patients infected with or suspected of being infected with coronavirus.

However, patients are advised to make an appointment before heading to the hospital or clinic.

From yesterday, visits to the public hospital have been suspended until further notice.

The quick overhaul in the city’s Covid-19 measures has led to a rise in case numbers, but the number of cases remain unknown as Macau has followed in Beijing’s footsteps in halting the reporting of asymptomatic cases.

Kong Chi Meng, director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) disclosed in yesterday’s forum that an average of 1,000 residents visit the community clinic daily, implying that the cases may be approaching this figure, given that those who make bookings to the community clinic are those who have tested positive through the government platform.

Yesterday, the government launched a new community outpatient clinic at Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel). It also set up at Seac Pai Van a temporary health station that same day to cater to outlying island residents, bringing the total number of clinics to accommodate Covid-positive patients to 14.

According to Lo, it is challenging to determine the actual number of infections as mass testing has not been conducted. In addition, not everyone who is infected may have been reported on the government’s Covid-19 assessment platform.

He reaffirmed that the peak of the outbreak is expected to occur in a week or two.

Meanwhile, as most antipyretics are out of stock in pharmacies, the government has pledged it would try its best to ensure normal supply. It is currently discussing how to implement restricted purchases on certain items.

Covid fatalities rise to 17

Deaths linked to the coronavirus have been reported in the city, with a new case disclosed yesterday.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reported that a 95-year-old female resident with co-existing chronic diseases died from Covid-19 on Dec. 20. She was vaccinated with three doses. On Dec. 19, the Centre recorded three fatalities, including a 60-year-old man and two women aged 88 and 94 respectively. All suffered from chronic diseases, while two of the three had been vaccinated.

96 symptomatic cases were reported yesterday.

Most nursing home staff infected

Some 36 nursing homes are struggling with staffing, as 90% of their residents or employees have contracted the virus, said Hon Wai, director of the Social Welfare Bureau.

Workers who have tested positive are still permitted to work if they are asymptomatic and their physical condition is stable. Ho Wai also revealed that more than 1,200 elderly people and others in need of outreach services are receiving meal deliveries. He affirmed that such services will not be suspended even if they test positive to the virus.