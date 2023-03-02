300 more ‘Eyes in the Sky’ from today

A total of 300 new surveillance cameras, part of the fifth phase of the “Eyes in the Sky” program, will commence operation from today, a dispatch from the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, announced on yesterday’s official government gazette.

In a statement from the Unitary Police Services (SPU), it was also disclosed that to complete the fifth phase, there are only two more cameras to be installed, which are waiting for coordination regarding roadworks. The SPU said that these last two cameras should become operational this year.

Marking the conclusion of the fifth phase of the program, the Secretary, as well as high officials from the police forces, have visited the “Eyes in the Sky” control center and several locations included in the fifth phase of installation of the system that was said to contribute to safety and public order and stability.

The “Eyes in the Sky” system was considered a priority project for urban security, and one of the main measures included in the “Improvement of police work resorting to technology” concept embodied in the government’s policy address.

In total, Macau has from today 1,920 surveillance cameras in operation from which 1,620 are related to the first four phases of implementation of the system.

According to SPU, the system is achieving the expected results, adding that last year, 3,665 cases were investigated with the use of the system. Among those cases are incidents involving homicides, drug trafficking, theft, arson, possession of prohibited weapons, offenses to physical integrity, fraud, and the illegitimate appropriation of found things.

This year, security authorities will carry out studies on the introduction of the sixth phase of the system, aiming to extend the coverage even further.

An expansion plan of the system to cover the new urban landfills as well, namely Zone A, is also in the pipeline to be presented soon.