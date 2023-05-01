33rd Macao arts festival kicks off

The 33rd Macao Arts Festival kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony followed by “Rite of Spring,” a work of renowned Chinese dancer Yang Liping that innovatively combines oriental philosophy, symbols and aesthetics. Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the month-long festival will also feature “Bonds of Hato,” a multimedia full-length Cantonese opera transformed from the harrowing memories of Typhoon Hato, seeking to eulogize Macau people’s love for the city. A series of outreach events, including pre-show talks, lectures, workshops and exhibitions, will also be staged, according to the bureau.

