38th confirmed case is another UK returnee

A new case of Covid-19 has been detected in a Macau resident who has returned from the United Kingdom, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has just announced. This latest case disclosed in the early hours of Monday morning raises the total number of confirmed cases in the city to 38.

The patient is a male resident aged 44 and is currently in the public hospital where doctors report his condition is stable.

The patient traveled from the United Kingdom to Hong Kong by plane and entered the Macau SAR via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on March 18. On this date he was forwarded for medical observation at the Golden Crown China Hotel in accordance with the quarantine measures mandated by the Health Bureau.

According to the information disclosed by the health authorities, saliva samples were collected from the patient on March 21. On March 22, medical professionals took a nasopharyngeal swab sample, which tested negative for the coronavirus. Then, on March 29, new nasopharyngeal swab tests were performed and the results were positive for pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

More details about the case will be announced later.