39 residency applications in H1

According to the statistics of temporary residency for approved investors, managements and technical personnel in the first half of 2021, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute received a total of one new residence application based on “major investment” and a total of 38 new applications based on “management and technical personnel.” Among the cases handled this year; one application under the category of “management and technical personnel” was approved while 24 were disapproved/cancelled.

Taipa village public library to close permanently

The Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Taipa village will close its doors for good at the end of the year, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced in a statement. The library, which is located at the Rua do Regedor next to Taipa village market and has been in operation since 2005, will stop operating as part of a government initiative to integrate and better utilize public resources. The IC noted that the library is of limited use since the opening of the Taipa Central Park Library (located on the basement floor of Taipa Central Park), which has better reading facilities and more space. After the closure, the premises will move into possession of the Municipal Affairs Bureau.