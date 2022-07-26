3G, 4G licenses renewed up to 2028

3G and 4G telecom licenses of CTM, Hutchinson, China Telecom and Smartone have been renewed, according to several dispatches in the Official Gazette. The 3G service contracts were renewed from June 2023 to June 2025, while 4G licenses were renewed up to June 2028. The government finally launched the much-anticipated public tender for 5G late last month. Proposals can be submitted until 5 p.m. August 12. The government expects that, after the tender, operators will be able to launch the 5G service in Macau within the first quarter of 2023.

Defective RAT kits can be replaced at health centers

In view of recent complaints about defective rapid antigen test (RAT) kits, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has announced that from today, citizens who had been issued a defective RAT kit, can take it to their corresponding health center or station for replacement during service hours. The center reminds the public to perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day until 31 July and report the test result to the designated platform. If the result is positive, regardless of whether the patient is experiencing fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, they should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222).

Inflation rate at 1.32%

The Composite CPI for June 2022 (103.86) increased by 1.32% year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The increment was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers, higher charges for eating out, as well as rising prices of gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas. The rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings, reduced charges for telecommunication services and falling prices of pork.

F&B revenues down 22%

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that receipts of the interviewed restaurants & similar establishments dropped by 22.2% year-on-year in May 2022, with Chinese Restaurants and Western Restaurants recording respective decreases of 30.6% and 28.6%. As regards the business expectations for June, 78% of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expected their receipts to decrease month-on-month; the corresponding shares for Chinese Restaurants, Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops and Western Restaurants stood at 83%, 81% and 78% respectively. Only 9% of the interviewed establishments predicted that their receipts would increase month-on-month in June.