4 returnees test positive for Covid-19

Four local residents who flew from Europe via Taipei tested positive for Covid-19, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announced in a statement last night.

On Sunday (March 14), a total of 30 residents flew back to Macau and were subjected to a nucleic acid test (NAT). The results of these tests were negative and the passengers were sent to a quarantine hotel to undergo medical observation.

Yesterday, all the returnees tested for antibodies, of which four of them had abnormal results and were sent to the public hospital.

The first individual is a 36-year-old man who is a clerk in England. On December 17, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK and was subjected to home isolation treatment. The NAT carried out on February 8 and March 12 were negative.

The second individual is a 20-year-old student in England and was diagnosed at the end of October with Covid-19. At that time, he developed fever and underwent self-isolation. He also took two NATs on March 10 and 11, which both tested negative. On March 12, he took a train from England to Paris to catch the flight to Taipei.

The third individual is a 44-year-old female who was also diagnosed with Covid-19 in December.

The NAT carried out on February 25 and March 12 were negative.

The fourth individual is a 52-year-old businessman who has been working in Ghana. On February 25, he took a flight from Kotoka International Airport to Amsterdam and stayed in the region until March 12.

The NATs he took on February 25, March 8 and March 12 all tested negative.

He flew from Amsterdam to Paris to catch the flight to Taipei.