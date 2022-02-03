40 local students to return from Hong Kong from today

A group of 40 local students who have been studying in Hong Kong university institutions are to return to Macau today and tomorrow, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has informed in a press statement.

According to the statement, these 40 students belong to a larger group of around 100 students that have expressed their wish to return to Macau due to the current Covid-19 outbreak in the neighboring region.

The first batch of students arriving from today includes those most affected by the measures implemented by several higher education institutions in Hong Kong, which have urged the students to vacate their dormitories.

The DSEDJ also said that, considering the current entry and exit measures at the border between the two regions, it had specially organized sampling of nucleic acid tests (NAT) as well as other preventive measures to ensure safety and prevent the outbreak from spreading into Macau.

Upon their arrival in Macau, and in case their NAT results are negative, the 40 university students will undergo a quarantine period with medical observation in hotels designated for this purpose.

The DSEDJ has also informed that other students located in Hong Kong intending to return to Macau must comply with necessary preparations before returning, calling on them to avoid any unnecessary contact with potentially infected people and to avoid gatherings of any kind.

Those that need support from Macau authorities should contact the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center via phone: 28700800; email: info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo; the Internet portal of Health Bureau: www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq; or DSEDJ email: studentblog@dsej.gov.mo; or phone: 83969233 (during office hours).