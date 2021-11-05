4,000 residents participate in Cross-Border Financial Management project

The “Cross-Border Financial Management” pilot project in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) has attracted around 4,000 residents of mainland China and Macau.

The project saw approximately 900 registered transactions.

There are currently eight banks in Macau participating in the project.

Among the 4,000 participating residents, about 300 were investors from mainland China who carried out inbound transactions, while those making outbound transactions totaled around 3,600 Macau residents. Of the 900 transactions, around 15% were transactions arising from the cooperation zone between Guangdong province and Macau in Hengqin, a sign that the project was well received by the market.

The initiative constitutes an innovative measure for the implementation of financial support in the construction of the GBA, promoting individual cross-border investment by residents in the area and boosting the interconnection of financial markets. Staff reporter