46 million masks sold to public since late January

A total of 46 million masks have been sold to the public since the start of the government’s scheme in late January.

According to data provided by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, six million face masks were sold at government-affiliated pharmacies in the eighth round of sales, which ended on Saturday. The city is currently on its ninth round of face mask sales.

Earlier, authorities assured the public that a total of 10 rounds of face mask distribution would take place under the “Guaranteed Mask Supply for Macau Residents Scheme.”

On the weekend, authorities said there was no need to rush to purchase masks – particularly in the first two days as there are sufficient supplies of masks.

They advised the public that they can also purchase masks later within the 10-day period to avoid crowds.

The implementation method and points of sale for the ninth round is similar to the previous rounds.

Each resident and non-resident worker is permitted to purchase 10 face masks for 8 patacas at designated pharmacies, health centers and community association premises.

There is a total of 84 accredited pharmacies where local residents can buy face masks.

Those with children aged between 3 and 8 (born between April 13, 2011 and April 21, 2017) are eligible to purchase five children’s masks and five adult masks.

Meanwhile, Macau students who are currently undertaking higher education studies, exchange programs, or language courses abroad, and have registered with the Higher Education Bureau are allowed to have someone purchase masks on their behalf.

Someone designated by the student can purchase the masks at the Macau Polytechnic Institute.

The government has set up a Macau post office on the premises for residents who wish to ship the masks to the registered student.

During the eighth round, a volunteer team of 500 students from secondary schools had registered to help pack and distribute the masks.

Under the scheme launched by the government on January 23, a total of 20 million masks were initially procured. These masks were initially intended to be allocated to 56 contracted pharmacies across Macau for purchase.

The government has strived to meet the rising demand for masks during this pandemic period, reminding local residents not to panic or rush to pharmacies to purchase.

Although face masks have gradually become available at supermarkets and non-government affiliated pharmacies, the prices of these items have increased.

Face masks have become the most common product shipped from Macau to the rest of the world in the last two months.

Approximately 65% of all parcels shipped via Express Mail Service contained face masks, accounting for 12,357 parcels in February and March. The number of parcels sent in February and March soared 334% year-on-year.