468 new graduates from tourism programs this year

A total of 468 graduating students from Master of Science (MSc), postgraduate, undergraduate, and diploma programs at the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) received their degrees yesterday, in a ceremony featuring an address from Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong.

In her speech, Ao Ieong highlighted the institute’s achievements in curriculum reform, teaching facility development and professional training. She also spoke of the government’s intention for local higher education institutions to align more closely with Macau’s positioning and to build a more competitive higher education system in the region, making use of the latest technologies.

PSP special operation nabs just four suspected criminals

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has again carried out its regular special anti-crime operation codenamed “Thunder 2022.” In the operation, which took place from the morning of June 7 until the morning of June 8, the police said that 132 people were intercepted and investigated. Of these, four people were taken to the police station for further investigation under suspicion of illegal activities. Three people are suspected of carrying out illegal currency exchanges and a fourth person is suspected of engaging in prostitution activities. The PSP also inspected a total of 30 vehicles on the roads, finding just one driver who was disobeying the law by not wearing a seatbelt while driving.