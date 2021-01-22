47th case: One among 109 returnees tests positive for Covid-19

One of the returnees who arrived in Macau last night (Thursday) tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the government announced.

109 residents from 14 countries returned to the city via two Air Macau flights from Tokyo Thursday night.

The Health Bureau (SSM) said in a follow-up statement early today (Friday) that a 43-year-old woman who returned to the SAR on Air Macau flight NX867 is Macau’s 47th Covid-19 patient. She had departed from Dubai to Tokyo via Singapore on Tuesday.

After arriving in Macau last night, the female passenger tested positive twice for Covid-19, the statement reads, adding that the patient was asymptomatic.

SSM also said that two of the 10 other passengers have been transferred from the Public Health Clinical Centre in Coloane to the Grand Coloane Resort near Hac Sa Beach.