48th Covid-19 case recorded in city

A new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Macau, bringing the total reported since the beginning of the pandemic up to 48.

The newest patient is a 30-year-old man who is currently asymptomatic. He returned from Lisbon, Portugal on January 19 with his girlfriend. They made stopovers in Amsterdam and Tokyo and arrived in Macau on January 21.

Once they landed, they were put in closed-loop management under the supervision of health authorities and sent to the Grand Coloane Resort for centralized quarantine. Prior to that, they were tested for SARS-CoV-2 using nasal-pharyngeal swabs at Macau International Airport.

After receiving three consecutive negative Covid-19 test results, on February 3, the patient’s SARS-CoV-2 antibody test came back positive for the IgG antibody, meaning that he was infected some time ago.

He was transferred to the hospital isolation ward on February 4. His lung imaging showed no signs of pneumonia.

The next day, his nasopharyngeal swab test yielded a mildly positive result, which prompted the health authorities to identify him as a Covid-19 case. For now, the patient has not developed any symptoms.

His girlfriend, meanwhile, has been categorized as a close contact and was sent to the Public Health Clinical Center at Coloane Hill for close medical supervision. AL