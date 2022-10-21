50 public car parks take contactless payment

Data released by the Transport Bureau (DSAT) shows that MPay’s MPark platform is available in 21 of the 50 car parks that allow entry and exit with contactless payment.

The city has a total of 56 public car parks owned or operated by the government.

DSAT highlighted that seven of these 50 car parks accept more than one platform.

As of October 14, with service provided at 21 car parks, MPark is leading the race. Next is Tai Fung Pay, the mobile app owned by local Tai Fung Bank, which is accepted by 19 car parks. The next contender is E-Park, which is accepted by 12 car parks.

According to DSAT, provisions to require the installation of similar modes of entry and exit will be added to the contracts or tenders of the remaining car parks, which currently do not accept contactless payment. AL