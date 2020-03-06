501 million patacas donated to mainland

Various entities in Macau have donated a total of 501 million patacas to mainland China since the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by Macao Daily News.

As of February 29, the Liaison Office in Macau has received donations amounting to approximately MOP184.15 million and HKD104.47 million in cash.

The Liaison Office has transferred the donations to charities and departments owned or overseen by the Hubei provincial government.

Except for donations made out to specific parties, all money and medical supplies will be distributed and used by Hubei province’s Covid-19 epidemic prevention reserve. Various sectors in Macau have also donated medical supplies and money to mainland China.

Alvin Chau, chief executive officer and director of Suncity Group, donated MOP30 million, Polytec Asset Holdings Limited donated HKD20 million, Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association donated MOP6 million, members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference donated HKD5.6 million, and the Macao Chamber of Commerce donated MOP5.48 million. Employees of Banco Luso Internacional and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) donated a total of MOP611,000.

Locally, some members of the public in Macau have experienced income reductions while others have reportedly lost their jobs.

From February 17 to March 2, the DSAL assisted residents in 1,066 cases relating to employment services. Some 171 of these workers are occupational drivers.

The Liaison Office said that the department will continue to play the role of a bridge between Macau and the mainland in fighting the epidemic and will continue to support the local government and to work toward the long-term prosperity and stability of the Macau SAR.