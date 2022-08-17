5G service to launch in Q1 2023

The 5G technology standard for 5G broadband cellular networks is expected to launch in Macau in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) has announced, following the bidding opening ceremony for the public tender to attribute the licenses.

In the ceremony, which was held at the CTT headquarters building Monday afternoon, the bureau also announced that the two bids received for the 5G tender have been both accepted, although the bid from China Telecom has been accepted conditionally, meaning the company must provide further documentation or elements missing from the list of requirements.

The bid of CTM, the second bidder for a 5G license, was immediately accepted.

According to CTT, the services will now carry out an analysis of the two proposals. the bureau said it was “making efforts to complete the licensing process within this year,” so that licensed operators will be able to launch the service to the users between January and March next year.

In May this year, during a media event, CTM officials said that the company’s 5G network had been ready and fully operational since June 2021 and was just waiting for the public tender on the operating licensing.

The company also said it was expecting to launch this service as early as the end of this year.