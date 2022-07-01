64 patients discharged yesterday

Health Bureau division head and public health doctor Leong Iek Hou announced yesterday that 64 more people had been discharged from care, with 26 symptomatic from hospitalization and 38 asymptomatic from confinement.

As of yesterday, the city had seen 633 people discharged since June 18.

Out of the 1,795 people who have tested positive since June 18, 1,100 were asymptomatic, accounting for about 61.2%. The remaining 695 were symptomatic.

All 1,795 positive cases have contracted the BA.5.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2, Leong confirmed in response to a question from the press.

Yesterday also saw another patient, a 93-year-old male with chronic illnesses, succumb to complications at 3 a.m. yesterday after contracting SARS-CoV-2.

According to medical director of the public hospital, Dr Lei Wai Seng, the patient tested positive on July 9. He lived in San Mei On Building with his family. Prior to his diagnosis, a family member of his also tested positive.

He had been suffering from chronic heart and lung diseases and needed regular oxygen before he contracted the virus.

Upon hospitalization, he did not develop obvious symptoms of pneumonia. He later developed gastrointestinal bleeding and a continuous fever, among other complications.

Lei reported that antiviral and antibiotic medications had been prescribed but were unable to prevent multiple instances of organ failure from occurring.

At the agreement of his family, no invasive therapy was administered to the patient, Lei added.