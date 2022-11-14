69th Macau Grand Prix officially inaugurated, Pun hopes tickets will sell-out

The 69th Macau Grand Prix officially kicked off on Saturday with an opening ceremony featuring many of the racers. The racing action will start Thursday morning.

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) also kicked off the Car and Bike Show, a tradition that commenced several years back to showcase up close some of the racing machinery that will be present at the Guia Circuit.

The main attraction of this year’s two-day event at Tap Seac Square was the return of the motorcycles to the Macau GP program, with many local fans attending to see the motorcycles and meet the riders.

As in previous years, cars from the event’s six racing categories and some of the vehicles used by the organizers to ensure safety of the track were also displayed.

A booth featuring Grand Prix-themed cultural and creative products for display and sale was also present on site.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, the coordinator of the MGPOC and president of the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun, told the media that according to data collected late last week, approximately 50% of the tickets for the GP had already been sold or reserved.

Pun stated he believed that, as with previous years, tourists were more likely to purchase tickets on site upon arrival in Macau than purchase them in advance, due to the fear that conditions might change suddenly because of the pandemic. He said he believed that all the tickets would sell out over the weekend. The 69th Macau Grand Prix will be held from November 17 to 20.