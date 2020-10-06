72-year-old man found dead

A 72-year-old male resident has been found dead near the Estrada da Barragem de Ka Ho in Coloane, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported.

According to the report, the PJ received notice of the case from the Fire Services Bureau (CB) after a passerby discovered the body around 9:20 a.m. last Saturday, October 3.

The CB dispatched an ambulance to the location but the man was found dead on arrival.

In accordance with the procedures for this case type, the CB requested the PJ to investigate.

After a preliminary examination of the deceased’s body, the PJ investigators found no traces of struggle or any indications that a crime had been committed.

No suicide note was found on the deceased or at the scene.

The case has been temporarily listed as a case of body discovery until the cause of death is determined by forensic examination. RM