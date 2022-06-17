75th anniversary recalls living up to ‘serve to change lives’

The Rotary Club of Macau’s 75th Anniversary Charity Ball has drawn attention to this year’s international theme, which is “Serve to Change Lives,” with the group believing it has lived up to its tradition of serving those in need – in the city and abroad.

Themed “Starry Starry Night,” participants dressed up as sci-fi characters, while at the same time, contributing to funds for Rotary Club of Macau’s many humanitarian service projects.

“Today, just like three-quarters of a century ago, Rotarians at the Rotary Club of Macau remain faithful to the motto ‘Service Above Self’ as a driving force for our activity in the community,” said Ball Chair and president elect Li Ying.

Li pledged to continue to strive to serve those in need in the community. She took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the event’s sponsors, saying, “Your support is of great importance to us for carrying out our service projects.”

Among the projects undertaken by the Rotary Club of Macau are the “Joy to the World – Xmas Party” for children with special needs and their families; a wellbeing projected entitled “Sportarians,” aiming to improve the participants’ health quality; “Together We Go Eco,” an environmental project aimed at teenagers and trying to instill the concept of “upcycling”; and the Blood Donation Event.

The anniversary was celebrated last week at Grand Pavilion, Grand Lisboa Palace, with over 200 guests. LV