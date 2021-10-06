75th Covid-19 case confirmed

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre confirmed another Covid-19 case yesterday, Macau’s 75th. This is the fourth locally diagnosed case in just under 24 hours.

The patient, a 42-year-old woman, is a non-resident worker of Vietnamese origin. She worked with cases 72, 73 and 74 at a residential unit undergoing renovation, located at Rua Pedro Coutinho, Edifício Kam Toi Lei Fa Yun, 5th Floor A.

Patient 75 was classified as a close contact and tested, returning a positive nucleic acid test result. She had been vaccinated with two doses of the Sinopharm inactivated vaccine on the 26th of August and 30th of September. The patient is not presenting with any symptoms, but has been brought to the Public Health Clinical Center for further diagnosis and treatment.

The following areas have been designated as red zones due to the 75th Covid-19 case: Edf. San Mei On, Estrada Marginal do Hipódromo 36B-38E and 40-52, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta 1-13, Rua Três do Bairro da Areia Preta 39-49 e 51-63 and Rua Cinco do Bairro da Areia Preta 2-14.

The current cases have led to the third round of city-wide mass testing which concludes tomorrow at 9 p.m., and also to further restrictions such as the closure of entertainment venues. Staff reporter