8 candidates awarded fashion design subsidy

A total of eight candidates have been selected as winners of the 8th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making. According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau, it will provide each of the selected candidates with a grant of up to MOP170,000 for the production and promotion of their respective fashion design sample garments. A total of 27 applications were received for the 8th round of the subsidy program.

CTM announces full indoor and public 5G coverage

CTM has announced that it will provide full indoor 5G coverage by March and full coverage in all public areas by June. President of Network Services, Declan Leong, told the press that the non-stand alone 5G network was completed last year, recalling that the company simultaneously enhanced indoor 5G coverage while building the stand-alone network. Currently, CTM has installed 300 base stations, and is eyeing the prospect of setting up more base stations to further develop the network.