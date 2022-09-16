80 applications for Hengqin internship program approved

Two internship programs for local youth have provided a quota of 130 interns, of which, so far, 80 people have been approved, said Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin acting deputy-director Fong Fong Tan.

“Macau youth are the one of the main targets of the internship program. Partner organizations of the program also need to […] meet the direction of the development of key industries in Macau,” said Fong.

The two internship programs provided a quota of 130 interns, and received 544 applications from local youth. However, just 80 people have completed the program due to the pandemic.

The authorities of Macau and Hengqin have promoted some measures to attract local people to start a business and gain employment in Hengqin.

Since the development of In-Depth Cooperation Zone, the attraction of Macau residents to Hengqin has increased significantly.

As a next step, the authorities said it will strive to start hiring staff to attract more talent such as local youth to employment in the cooperation zone by using an attractive salary and incentive system.

Meanwhile, September 17 marks the anniversary of the administrative organization of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin. Staff reporter