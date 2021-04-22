80% occupancy rate expected by hotel association

The overall local hotel occupancy rate is likely to surpass the 80% threshold during the seven-day May 1 holiday in mainland China, Cheung Kin Chung, president of the Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association, has forecast.

Meanwhile, average room rates for the period have risen by just 10%, approximately, in order to maintain attractiveness to customers, the association president revealed.

On top of that, some days ago, the Macao Government Tourism Office announced that overall, the local hotel booking rate for the period was on a trajectory to reach 80% from a previous level of only about half.

Commenting on this trend, the association head said he is satisfied.

Explaining the forecast popularity, Cheung reiterated that the holiday period is a traditional tourism season in mainland China. Also important is the fact that travelling between Macau and mainland China does not require quarantine.

He also expressed his confidence in the city’s disease containment measures. This safety, according to him, is a number-one attractiveness for mainland residents to visit Macau. Most importantly, he pointed out that the government and the business sector had cooperated in the hopes of reviving the economy through the provision of consumption promotions and privileges.

Cheung believes further growth in the hotel occupancy rate for the holiday period is possible. Citing the experience and data of previous years, he noted that individual travelers usually only make preparations for their trips about a week before holidays begin.

Concerning the prices of rooms, although they have risen slightly, they remain at a very attractive level, according to the association head.