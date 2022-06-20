83-year-old is first death case of flu this year

An 83-year-old local man died late last week from pneumonia that resulted from complications associated with infection with Flu virus (Influenza A), the Health Bureau (SSM) informed in a statement.

According to the same statement, this was the first flu-linked fatality recorded this year. The SSM also said that this was one of the 10 cases of severe infection with influenza recorded this year.

The man was living for some time in an elderly home institution after a series of health complications including an immunological disease, hypertension, and a stroke.

According to SSM, this was the only patient from the 10 severe cases in the hands of the health authorities that did not receive the seasonal anti-influenza vaccine.

Two other residents of the same institution that shared the same room with this patient were also diagnosed with Influenza A.

The SSM has also reported three other cases of collective influenza infection in the last 24 hours, most of them occurred in kindergarten institutions. RM