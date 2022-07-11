87-year-old woman falls from height

The city saw another alleged suicide of an octogenarian in the traditional residential district of Fai Chi Kei yesterday morning, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced.

First reported to the Fire Services Bureau (CB), the case was discovered by a cleaner who worked at the residential estate on Rua Norte do Patane. The cleaner found the body of the deceased on the third-floor podium of the estate at about 9:30 a.m.

According to the police, the woman, aged 87 years, had fallen from height in the estate. She was pronounced dead on site.

Investigations revealed that the deceased had lived by herself in an apartment in the estate. In recent years, the deceased had expressed signs of unhappiness and depression.

At about 8 a.m. yesterday, the deceased called her family and told them that she felt mentally disturbed as she heard neighbors gossiping about her.

She then took the elevator up the building and jumped from a window in the stairwell.

Police found no suicide note on the site.

A preliminary post-mortem examination found no signs of criminality. Wounds were consistent with falling from height. Further post-mortem examinations will confirm the cause of death, the police added.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be aware of their psychological and emotional state as well as that of their relatives’ and friends’. For support, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525777) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126). AL