90% of opinions oppose high-rise at former Taipa cotton mills

An overwhelming 90% of the 361 opinions obtained by the government oppose constructing high-rise buildings at the former cotton mills in Taipa.

The 10,313-square-meter plot of land, which is located diagonally opposite the southwestern tip of the Nova Mall and was first designated for a provisional car tire park after the demolition of the former factory buildings, has been rezoned for residential development. A height limit reaching 90 meters at maximum has been issued.

The land was further divided into three subplots, measuring 3,509, 3,579 and 3,225 square meters. A 10-time maximum plot ratio has been allowed.

In the meantime, the Land and Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has run a consultation on the condition drafts concerning the plot of land, with a critical majority to the government’s proposal to build residential buildings on the site.

Most opposing opinions emphasize that residential buildings in the neighborhood are quite densely located. Besides, more residential buildings will put additional stress on the traffic. They will also generate walled and heated island effects, lowering the quality of life in the district.

Even data from a government report on residential housing policies said that 7.7%, or 2,046, of residential housing units located in Central Taipa were unoccupied. With this, the opinion writer suggests that extra residential units are not necessary in the district.

Opposing opinions argued that, instead of residential units, leisure facilities, such as parks or sporting grounds, are a greater priority. Opinion writers added that the original plan of building a car tire park should be refined, perhaps with the addition of a parking lot.

Some other opinions suggest that the former cotton mills be conserved and transformed to a cultural area, such as The Mills in Hong Kong and The Pier2 Art Center in Kaohsiung. Although some opinions approve of the residential buildings, many of these submissions proposed a much lower height limit, such as a maximum of 60 meters.