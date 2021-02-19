90,615 tourists recorded during CNY, down 65.3% YoY

Macau has registered an aggregate of 90,615 tourist arrivals over the Spring Festival Golden Week period in 2021, representing a drop of 65.3% compared to the same period last year, the preliminary statistics gathered by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) revealed yesterday.

The fresh data, which was released by the Public Security Police Force at midnight yesterday, revealed that 13,232 tourists visited Macau on the seventh day of Chinese New Year (CNY) on February 17, translating to a year-on-year decline of 26.1%.

Overall, the average daily arrival numbers during Golden Week stood at 12,945, falling short of the MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes’s previous forecast of around 16,000 to 20,000 arrivals.

On a positive note, the seventh day of the Golden Week holiday on Feburary 17 saw a double-digit growth of 22.8% in mainland tourist arrivals.

It marks the second consecutive day of increases — following a 5.3% increase on February 16 — as well as the highest growth rate in mainland visitor numbers during the Golden Week from February 11-17.

In total, the city welcomed 82,190 mainland tourists during the CNY Golden Week, down 44.9% year-on-year. HT