9,600 doses of mRNA vaccines for children arrive

The 9,600 doses of the mRNA vaccine from BioNTech specially dedicated to young children finally arrived in Macau yesterday afternoon, Dr. Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced yesterday during the weekly press briefing of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center.

According to the official, the vaccines will be ready to be administered by Tuesday (May 24) with the pre-scheduling of the vaccination to be available from 10 a.m. on Monday.

The vaccines will be available at the same four vaccination posts including the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center, Forum Macau, and the Healthcare Centers of Ilha Verde and Ocean Gardens.

Leong also said that the authorities believe that these 9,600 doses will be sufficient to vaccinate all the children included in the younger age group as, for the time being, 65.3% of these children have already completed their courses of vaccination.

She also noted that the current vaccination rate of Macau has reached 88.7%, with almost all the population between 20 and 60 years old having been vaccinated.