9th MITE fared satisfactorily: MGTO

The 9th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) concluded on July 11, and was a satisfactory event, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The high-profile event was held at The Venetian Macao from July 9 to 11, with the first two days registering over 15,000 attendees.

The Cloud session, which was one of the five exhibition focuses of this year’s event, was particularly well executed, which saw a total of 39 contracts inked digitally.

The“ Cloud B2B” period in this year’s MITE was extended from two days to 14 days to provide more time for exhibitors and buyers to connect.

A total of 50 exhibitors and 160 buyers engaged in the cloud session, which had a total of 50 matching sessions, MGTO revealed.

In a separate meeting, some of Macau’s industry leaders expressed their faith in the city’s forthcoming tourism recovery. Member of the Macau Tourism Development Committee, Cheung Kin Chung, expressed the belief that the blow to Macau’s tourism from the Covid-19 pandemic is only temporary.

He called on the local travel industry to continue to guard against the pandemic and innovate to create more enticing travel products to impress global travelers.

Cheung also urged the city to strengthen integration with Hengqin, which would allow tourism practitioners to develop new and unique travel projects. HT