A new Covid-19 clinic in Coloane

A new Covid-19 outpatient clinic will be opened for Coloane residents, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has announced.

The new clinic will open today and is located at the former Coloane Luso-Chinese School.

It will provide more options for residents living in Taipa and Coloane, the Centre said.

Following the Coloane clinic’s opening, the city will have eight such clinics, which the Centre refers to as Community Covid-19 Outpatient Clinics.

The other seven clinics are the Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation in ZAPE, the Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental, the Navy Yard near A-Ma Temple, Jardim Areia Preta (near Areia Preta Health Centre), the former Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome Station A, Station B, the Macao Stadium Roundabout and the Sam Ka Village in Taipa.

A new special bus line, C06, has also commenced to cater for residents living in Taipa and Coloane.

C06 bus runs from Avenida de Ip Heng to the community outpatient clinic at the Macao Stadium Roundabout. After the community outpatient clinic at the former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane begins operation today, bus stops en route will be adjusted for the convenience of residents.

The time for collection of the Covid-19 health packs has been extended to today at 13 collection points.

Most of the collection points will be opened till midnight tonight, except for Kiang Wu Hospital (to 6 p.m.), the Mong-ha Multisport Pavilion and the MUST Arena (to 8 p.m.) and the Workers’ Stadium (to 10 p.m.).

The Centre has reminded eligible users to have booking and health codes ready upon arrival for presentation to security guards and to have IDs ready for counter staff to collect their packs.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will limit visits to elderly homes and rehabilitation facilities from today, citing Covid-19 as the reason.

“Considering that the winter solstice, Christmas and New Year are approaching, the family members of the residential care homes will be more concerned about the residents, and the demand for visits is strong,” the IAS noted in a statement.

After consulting the Health Bureau, the IAS has decided the following measures will take effect from today “to balance the needs of the family members and the requirements of Covid-19 prevention.”

Each resident at these facilities can only take visitors once per day. Each visit will be conducted with a limit of two people for a maximum of 30 minutes.

Prior application is required for visits. Applications must be submitted 24 hours before the intended time of visit. No visitation arrangement will be granted if no reply is received from the concerned facilities. Visitation must be conducted as per the scheduled time.

To enter the concerned facilities, visitors must present a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) result returned within two hours before the visit, as per the time recorded on the Macau Health Code app. Visitors must also comply with other Covid-19 control measures.

Visits must be conducted in the visiting area of the residential building with good ventilation. For individual residents who have been bedridden for a long time, unable to move or who are experiencing other special conditions, the nursing home may enact special arrangements for visitors to conduct visits at bedside. Nonetheless, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, if conditions permit, will be encouraged in such cases.

Visitors and residents are required to wear masks at all times and keep a distance of a meter as much as possible. Visitors must wear N95, KN95 or FFP2 masks. During the visit, visitors and residents are not allowed to engage in activities requiring mask removal, such as eating and drinking.