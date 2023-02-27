A new round of consumption cards requires study, CE said

The decision to implement a new round of internal consumption stimulus via the so-called consumption cards has neither been completely ruled out nor approved yet, the Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, said Friday evening on the sidelines of a dinner hosted by the Women’s General Association of Macau.

Responding to a media inquiry about whether the cards would be reissued, the CE said, “I never said that there is a chance that the consumer card will be issued again. This is a matter that requires study by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong,” Chinese news outlet Macao Daily News reported.

The question arose after the Hong Kong government decided to distribute another HKD5,000 in consumption vouchers. The CE noted the local government has continued supporting local residents, adding the cash handouts will continue to be issued this year, for instance, although he did not want to advise when the handouts would be issued. He said whether there is an early distribution (like last year) will depend on further consideration and evaluation from Secretary Lei.

Confidence in Lei’s GGR forecast

Addressing the different forecasts about local gaming industry revenues for this year, Ho is confident the government’s forecast points to 130 billion patacas of Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) from local casinos.

“I am not in a position to comment on the forecasts from investment banks, which predicted that we could not reach even half of our [MOP130b] projection,” the CE said, adding he is confident that such a target will be achieved at the end of this year.

Local-only professional drivers policy to remain

At the same event, the CE also said the recently signed agreement recognizing driving licenses between Macau and the mainland will not affect the measures already in force, including the policy that only Macau residents can work as professional drivers.

Ho said although there is mutual recognition of driver’s licenses taking effect in May this year, this does not mean there will be policy amendments, with the jobs of professional drivers being restricted to residents to avoid “social chaos.”