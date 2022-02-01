AAEC lawyer to appeal to TSI from unannounced verdict

The Asian American Entertainment Company (AAEC) will appeal from the impending verdict in the case against the local subsidiaries of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation (LVS) that is running in the Court of First Instance (TJB).

The information was announced to media outlet TDM by Jorge Menezes, the lawyer representing the AAEC as part of the case.

The announcement of an appeal being prepared comes as the verdict of the case in TJB is still to be formally handed down.

In the case, Menezes said that the preparation of the appeal will follow the reading, last week, of the facts considered proven and unproven by the court, which led to the acknowledgment from the AAEC that the case, insofar as the first instance is concerned, has been lost by the AAEC.

During the session where the court is scheduled to hear from the legal representatives of both sides as to their response to the decisions of the court on objections to factual matters before the court issues the final ruling, none of the sides presented any concrete objections, although, according to a TDM report, Menezes said that he had never seen a judgment with so many flaws and contradictions in his legal career.

Still, he prefers to keep his justification for the appeal that he is filing in the Court of Second Instance (TSI).

He also reaffirmed his willingness to take the case through every avenue of appeal available in an attempt to secure justice for his client Marshall Hao, whom he said has been looking for justice on the matter for over 20 years.

Before the final verdict being handed down, the date for which has not yet been set, the court will still have to handle a few procedures, namely the reception of written arguments from the lawyers of both sides.

In the previous session, held on Tuesday last week, the court considered that most of the facts the plaintiff presented to the court to justify a compensation claim in the amount of around MOP60 billion were unproven.