Above half caterers, retailers report revenue up in May

May 2021 saw 57% of caterers and 76% of retailers in Macau recording rising revenues year-on-year, the Statistics and Census Service announced. Despite the increase, the figures still saw a drop from those in April: 16% for caterers and 7% for retailers. The Business Performance Index (BPI) values that reflect the trend of year-on-year change is 65.1 for caterers and 78.2 for retailers, with both being higher than 50, implying that the two industries’ performances surpassed the year-on-year record.

DSAL adds online courses on occupational safety in Portuguese

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has launched the “Occupational Safety Card for the Hotel and Catering Industries” online course in Portuguese, the bureau announced yesterday. DSAL said the online courses are available in Chinese, English and Portuguese so that the public can choose the appropriate language for independent learning in accordance with their needs, which allows a greater number of workers to learn about occupational health and safety. After completing the course, citizens can register for the public examination to obtain the occupational safety card.