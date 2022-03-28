Academic: Life will become ‘testable and predictable’ in the future

Academic Jun Wang said in a recent forum that decision making in the future will be radically different to the present.

Wang is the founder and CEO of iCarbonX, as well as distinguished professor at Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST). His comment was made at a forum on medical frontiers, held as part of celebratory events for MUST’s 22nd Anniversary.

At the forum, the academic said that life will metaphorically transform from carbon-based to silicon-based lifeforms in the future, in that it will be possible for scientists to create an infinite number of parallel universes to calculate the results of choices.

As such, he said, a life that is quantifiable, calculable, predictable, testable and intervenable will be possible.

His comment echoed the recent heated discussion on the metaverse, an artificial digital world that is both similar and different to the real world.

Professor Rui-Ping Xiao, chair professor and dean of College of Future Technology of Peking University, said at the same forum that the importance of information technology to medical development is growing and that the field of medicine will leap forward as a result. The university will help to incubate 20 high-tech enterprises.

Professor Wenhong Zhang, head of Shanghai Covid-19 Medical Treatment Expert Team, told the forum that technology has been key to the containment of the pandemic in mainland China. AL