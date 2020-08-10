Academic says Macau could serve as platform for green bonds

Governments and other investors from Portuguese-speaking countries could issue green bonds in Macau and Hong Kong, according to Jacky So Yuk-Chow, a finance professor at the University of Macau’s Faculty of Business Management.

A report by Lusa news agency quoted the academic as saying that Macau’s historic, cultural and linguistic ties to Portuguese-speaking countries afforded it an advantage over Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has already established a scheme to issue the investments tied to environmentally-sustainable projects.

So told Lusa that any move to create a green financing offering for Portuguese-speaking countries would help diversify Macau’s economy.

Financial services have been suggested as a potential area for economic diversification in Macau. However, proposals to develop a securities market in the semi-autonomous territory have fallen flat on multiple occasions.

Nevertheless, So said that there are opportunities being sought by investors throughout the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and that the Macau SAR could use its links to Portuguese-speaking countries to help meet the demand. MDT/Macauhub