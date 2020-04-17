Academic says ‘stay home’ policy may increase risk of domestic violence

The current Covid-19 pandemic and the consequential extensive “stay home” policy in Macau and other places may result in more domestic violence cases, Cecilia Ho, an academic of social work at the Macau Polytechnic Institute told Portuguese newspaper Ponto Final.

At a session of the government’s daily press conference, Tang Yuk Wa, acting vice director of the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), confirmed that more cases of “household conflict” have been reported to the bureau, although Tang did not use the term “domestic violence”.

However, local facilities lack the capacity to host victims, if required to do so. Three organizations that provide shelter service for domestic violence victims, namely Caritas Macau, the Good Shepherd Association and the Women’s General Association of Macau (AGMM), said that their facilities can accommodate few to no extra people.

The IAS responded to the newspaper report by stating that sufficient spaces are provided by these organizations, citing the drop in the average occupancy rate from 90% in 2017 to 70% now.

According to the Domestic Violence Law of the city, the administration should, where necessary, deliver domestic violence victims to shelters in order to ensure no further harm will be caused to them. AL