Academic slams opinions on domestic violence criminal definition

As opinions crop up following the attempt to make domestic violence charges semi-public crimes, social work academic and anti-domestic violence advocate Cecilia Ho described this as a “reversal.” Ho said it is not the public crime definition that jeopardizes domestic harmony, but the violence. With the public crime definition, public powers can intervene when domestic violence takes place and provide support for victims. When the legislation was discussed 10 years ago, the government had plans to make domestic violence a semi-public crime, which would leave the authorities with no way to sue the suspect unless it was agreed to by the victims.

Parliament to vote on motion for bankrupt airline loans hearing

Two lawmakers have called for a parliamentary hearing to investigate the decision-making process behind the issue of five separate loans that amounted to MOP212 million to VIVA Macau Airlines, which no longer exists. The airline’s maiden flight was on December 16, 2006 and it ceased operation in 2010 due to its inability to settle fuel costs. The airline was a low-cost carrier and at any one time operated flights to 12 destinations at maximum. The motion requires a simple majority of attending members to pass.