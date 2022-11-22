Administration and Justice to see wide scope of work in coming year

Among many work items in the legal field next year, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong and his teams will make laws for two higher education institutions.

Different from the University of Macau, the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) do not currently have their own specific laws. Next year, they will see at least the draft of the law going to the parliament.

Another law that arguably concerns the public the most is the Road Transport Law, as it affects the daily commuting of people. In previous years, the public has condemned the Transport Bureau for liberally canceling roadside parking spaces without replacing them with parking lots.

The new generation of the ID card will also roll out next year.

Other laws will be reviewed or made to facilitate e-governance or digital public service applications. During the process, the government will also try to improve data intercommunications between bureaus.

In addition, Cheong’s teams will also strive to digitize procedures for property and business registrations as well as notarial services. For example, the official disclosed that the government will gradually fully digitize property acquisition procedures.

Also towards this direction: vehicle acquisition as well as birth and death registrations will eventually be fully digitized.

Regional and international cooperation will be a core part of the secretary’s job in the coming year. Besides, the government will also face the UN’s scrutiny on the implementation of The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.