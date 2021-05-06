Adriano Ho reappointed at DICJ for 2 years

The current director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has been reappointed for two more years. The reappointment, published on the government’s official gazette (BO), is effective from June 10, according to the order from the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong. In the same edition of the BO, Secretary Lei also renewed the appointment of the president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Lau Wai Meng. Lau is reappointed for a period of one year, starting May 27.

Bank deposits increased in March

Bank deposits made in Macau by both residents and non-residents have grown in March this year compared to February, the Monetary Authority of Macao reported. While deposits from residents grow by 0.6% month-on-month to MOP680.5 billion, the non-resident deposits rose in the same period by 2.8% to MOP354.3 billion. However, public sector deposits fell 0.4% to MOP264.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.0% from the previous month to MOP1,298.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB, and USD in total deposits were 18.8%, 49.7%, 5.8%, and 22.5% respectively.