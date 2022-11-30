Aged care employees up 10% y-o-y

The number of full-time employees in aged care grew 10.2% year-on-year to 1,314, and their average earnings went up 1.8% to MOP16,060 at the end of the third quarter of this year. Childcare, meanwhile, had 1,509 full-time employees, down 1.9% year-on-year; their average earnings in September rising 1.9% to MOP16,400, data from the Statistics and Census Service shows.

Hotels had 44,219 full-time employees, down 8.5% year-on-year; average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in September this year were MOP18,600, down by 3.3% compared to March 2022 but up fractionally by 0.5% year-on-year.

Restaurants had 22,658 full-time employees, a decrease of 3.7% year-on-year; their average earnings fell 1.1% to MOP9,700.

At the end of the third quarter, job vacancies in restaurants (1,028) and hotels (422) decreased by 125 and 343 respectively year-on-year.

Meanwhile, 87.4% and 51.4% of the vacancies in hotels required knowledge of Mandarin and English respectively.

The job vacancy rate (0.9%) and the employee recruitment rate (1.8%) of hotels in the third quarter decreased by 0.7 and 2.5 percentage points respectively year-on-year. As for restaurants, the job vacancy rate (4.3%) and the employee recruitment rate (4.5%) went down by 0.4 and 0.3 percentage points respectively. These figures suggest a decrease in demand for labor in these two industries.

