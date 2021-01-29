AIPIM backs decision of public broadcaster on contest participation rules

The Macau Portuguese and English Press Association (AIPIM) back up the decision of the public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) executive committee to call for journalists to abide by the rules regarding the submission of stories to journalism award contests, the president of the AIPIM, José Carlos Matias, told the Times.

“Generally speaking, it is suitable and desirable that the authors and those involved in the production of the awarded works receive the respective awards as a way to create an additional incentive for the whole team and further highlight the achievement,” Matias said in a reply on the topic.

The statement is consistent with internal memorandums provided by TDM’s executive committee dating back to 2013, in which it was stated that, “bonuses or cards with monetary value for acquisitions belong to the company” while, “symbolic prizes (such as diplomas, certification plates, and trophies) and other prizes belong to the production team.”

The same memorandum also notes that journalists and other staff members of the public broadcaster should always obtain approval and authorization from the executive committee before submitting any of the broadcaster content to contests, presentations, or exhibitions. Applications should also always be made on behalf of the company and include identification of the production team and the company logo.

The executive committee also reserves the right to select and appoint participants and participating stories to contests, adding that all expenses associated with the submission of work will be at the company’s expense.

According to a report from the Portuguese language newspaper Tribuna de Macau, such facts were recently highlighted in an e-mail sent to both the radio and television channels, notifying them that the abovementioned rule is still in effect. The email further stated that TDM journalists must comply with the rules by handing any prize money received from past awards to the company. Non-compliance with such rule would result in disciplinary actions, the same e-mail states.

For instance, the Journalism Awards granted by the Orient Foundation that have already been attributed to journalists from the public broadcaster on six different occasions since 2013 are on the line. Recipients of these awards were given a personal and non-transferable monetary award of 50,000 patacas.

According to Tribuna de Macau, which broke the news, a previous reply from the chairperson of the executive committee of TDM, Lorman Lo Song Man, stated that the executive committee was not aware of such a case within the broadcaster.