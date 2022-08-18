Air Macau gradually resumes major routes

The city’s flag carrier, Air Macau, has said it plans gradually to resume more flights between Macau and the mainland based on market conditions.

This comes as the city is returning to its pre-Covid outbreak status, dropping strict restrictions previously imposed as the city battled its largest outbreak in mid-June.

Several mainland cities such as Zhuhai have implemented a measure that includes a seven-day centralized isolation at hotels and three-day health monitoring at home for all people entering Zhuhai from Macau.

The move has discouraged travelers from entering Macau.

Meanwhile, Air Macau said it plans to keep its roundtrip flights connecting Macau to Beijing as well as Hangzhou, Zhejiang province limited to once daily.

Amid the recent pandemic, Air Macau only operated flights connecting the city with Beijing, Chengdu and Nanning.

This month, the carrier will also operate four round-trip flights a week between Macau and Nanjing, Jiangsu province and between Macau and Chengdu, Sichuan province.

During the weekend, Air Macau started round-trip flights once a week between Macau and Shanghai as well as Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

According to the flag carrier, such a gradual increase of flights, as well as the resumption of major routes, would boost “exchanges, personnel communications and cargo flows between Macau and the Chinese mainland cities and create favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation,” as cited in a report issued by China Daily.

With the resumption of quarantine-free travel with Zhuhai, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has rolled out online and offline promotions to attract tourists to Macau.

The MGTO is also cooperating with e-commerce and online travel platforms to launch tour packages with themes including food, festivals, hotel discounts, world heritage attractions and museums. LV