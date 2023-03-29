Air Macau launches flight to Don Mueang

Air Macau yesterday inaugurated the new route between Macau and Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, as the region is a tourist hotspot for local residents. Air Macau will maintain one flight every Tuesday and Thursday, with plans to increase flights to one per day in mid-May. Air Macau has pointed out that the opening of the route is an important move for the local carrier in the international market. It is also a specific measure facilitated by the airline to boost economy, trade, tourism and culture between the two destinations.

